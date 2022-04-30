Still no Bung Bratak Day tomorrow despite relaxed SOPs

KUCHING (April 30): There will still be no Bung Bratak Day tomorrow despite the newly announced relaxations on Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to Bung Bratak Heritage Association (BBHA) chairman Dato Peter Minos, the association decided it was not convenient or opportune to organise the event this year.

The Bung Bratak Day, a colourful event featuring traditional ceremony and food on the hilltop of Bung Bratak in Bau, was last held in 2019 before the pandemic.

“But BBHA can promise a big, wonderful one (Bung Bratak Day) next year in 2023 when it is expected that Covid-19 will become endemic. As of now, the country is still transiting to the endemic phase,” he said.

Even though there is no Bung Bratak celebration this year, Minos said the Bung Bratak Heritage Centre (BBHC) on the hilltop is still open and the public are welcomed to utilise the holidays for trekking, jungle walks and camping to enjoy nature, including a newly-discovered waterfall.

On the celebration, he said it is a yearly festival of Bidayuh culture and tradition but was not held since 2020 due to the pandemic.

He added the event features traditional songs, music and dances and has never failed to attract thousands of people from near and far.

“The 35 Bidayuh villages in Bau and Lundu districts see Bung Bratak Day also as (a way of) remembering and honouring their ancestors who once lived at the ancient settlement over 750 years ago — very historical and sentimental to them,” he said.

According to Minos again, Malaysian diving queen Pandelela Rinong also regards Bung Bratak as her kupou asal (original village), like the rest of them there.

“She and her parents usually join us for the celebrations,” he said.

Bung Bratak is a 1,000-foot tall hill in Bau and is traced as the ancestral home of the Bidayuhs of the Jagoi-Bratak group.