Transport Minister pays working visit to Pasir Panas wharf, Sri Aman Waterfront

KUCHING (April 30): Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin and his deputy Dato Henry Harry Jinep recently conducted a working visit to the Reinforced Concrete Commercial Wharf at Pasir Panas, Sri Aman.

Joining the visit was Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development and Simanggang assemblyman Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and all three were briefed by the Sarawak Rivers Board on the wharf’s development.

The wharf project, built with an original cost of RM4.2 million, was completed in 2021 after additional work to deepen the berthing area to five metres deep with a cost of RM640,000.

The infrastructure will provide facilities to berthing ships with a minimum charge of RM75 per day depending on the ship’s tonnage.

With the completion of the wharf, Lee said there were no reasons for ship operators not to berth at the new wharf since the previous issues of shallow berthing area and the high risk of ships running aground was resolved.

Another issue that was addressed was related to the Batang Lupar tidal bore phenomenon that would risk ships sinking if they lost their balance.

“I would like to urge the Sarawak Rivers Board, with assistance from the Resident’s Office, to promote the wharf to the community, particularly ship operators, so they do not berth their ships at their own private areas, which is against the law.”

Lee said the board was vested with the authority to carry out enforcement actions against those contravening the laws.

At another session, Lee and his delegates also visited the 98 per cent completed Sri Aman Waterfront which spans from The Culture Centre at Board Walk to the Tidal Bore Festival site.

He was amazed by the design of the waterfront and hoped the local community would take responsibility in looking after the area.

The Tidal Bore Festival is scheduled for Sept 9-11 this year.

Lee also attended a breakfast session with Sarawak United Peoples’ Party Simanggang and Lingga branches and expressed his hope that party members would work hard after the win secured by Gabungan Parti Sarawak in the last state election.