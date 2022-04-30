Two men arrested in Kuching for alleged involvement in brawl

KUCHING (April 30): Two men were arrested by the police for their involvement in a brawl near the entrance of the Sarawak General Hospital on April 28.

According to Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah, both suspects were picked up separately by the district police’s Criminal Investigations Department around 5pm yesterday.

“It is believed the fight started when the suspects’ cars grazed against each other,” said Ahsmon in a statement today.

He added the fight was peacefully stopped by the hospital’s security guard and members of the public who were in the area.

He said the fight was recorded in a 1 minute 28 seconds video by a member of the public and was viralled on social media.

Both suspects are currently being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation which provides for imprisonment which may extend to seven years, or with fine, or both.

They are also being investigated under Section 160 of the Penal Code for committing affray which provides imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, a fine of up to RM1,000 or both.

“We would like to advise the public to drive carefully, calmly and to please control your temper,” said Ahsmon.

He added this would provide a harmonious environment for the public who are making their way back to their respective hometowns for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.