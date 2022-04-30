Uggah: Success in Covid-19 fight due to community, state govt support

KUCHING (April 30): Efforts in fighting Covid-19 in Sarawak have been successful, thanks to the full support of the community and the state government, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier of Sarawak said the people had showcased inspiring unity, determination and commitment in protecting themselves and everyone else while the government had set aside substantial amount of financial and material resources to curb the pandemic.

“We have not seen people taking to the street in protest over the measures we have taken, unlike in countries like New Zealand, US, Australia and elsewhere.

“Our people have recognised and understood that tough measures like the enforcement of the Movement Control Order, the standard operating procedures (SOPs), mass vaccination programmes and others were very necessary for the common good of all,” he said when breaking the fast with the Muslim community in Spaoh at the Darul Syifa Mosque today.

Uggah, who is also Second Minister for Finance and New Economy and Bukit Saban assemblyman, extended his gratitude to all and hoped that everyone will maintain such good attitude.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said the country was now transitioning to the endemic phase where people can gradually embrace normalcy.

“Many restrictions in the SOPs are gradually being loosened up or relaxed. For this coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, even our Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has encouraged Malaysians living in cities and towns to return to their hometowns to celebrate with their families.

“But despite all these, it is very important that the people realise that Covid-19 is still with us. They must not let their guard down,” he said.

Uggah said Sarawak, too, had decided to follow the new SOPs set by the federal government.

As of April 29, he said 80.1 per cent of Sarawak’s eligible adult population had received at least two vaccine doses.

“Now we are even rolling out our second booster dose vaccine programme for those 60 years of age with high risk comorbidities. This dose is also for individuals with moderate or severe immunocompromised aged 12 years and above.”

He thus urged all those interested and qualified to receive the second booster dose.

Uggah also said that there was now the anti Covid-19 drug Paxlovid to treat positive cases.

Moreover, he said self test kits were easily available in the market at affordable prices.

On another matter, the Infrastructure and Port Development Minister said the government was now also focusing its efforts on helping the rural folks generate income through modern agriculture, tourism and other suitable activities.

Towards this end, he said at least two areas in Spaoh had been identified as agroparks where modern farming practice would be the norm.

The two areas are at Bebuling near Spaoh and in Lubok Tamang in Saribas.

At the function, Uggah was accompanied by political secretaries to the Premier of Sarawak, Dr Richard Rapu and Abang Suhardie Abang Zaini, who later distributed cheques for grants totalling RM513,400 to various village security and development committees (JKKK), 10 surau, Darul Syifa Mosque and others.