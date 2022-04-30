Uggah tells divisional JKR engineers to identify, record villages without road connectivity

KUCHING (April 30): All divisional Public Works Department (JKR) engineers have been instructed to identify and record rural settlements and villages that are still without road connection in their respective divisions.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said he wanted to see the compilations from them soon.

“The state government is focused on resolving such issues. We will look at the record and begin planning to link them up. It is our hope to have them connected (to the cities and towns) by 2030.

“I will try my best to achieve this,” said Uggah, who is Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development when launching the the triennial delegates meetings (TDMs) of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Katibas, Bukit Goram, Baleh and Pelagus branches at the Kapit Civic Centre today.

Uggah said no rural settlements or longhouses should be left out of the state road network.

“For the GPS government, we always want tomorrow to be better than today and the day before tomorrow to be better than tomorrow for our people.

“For this reason, we are striving to bring in or upgrade all infrastructure facilities and amenities. Then we will proceed with organising activities and programmes to help the people generate income,” he said.

At the same function, Uggah congratulated Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi for his recent appointment as the new chairman of Upper Rajang Development Agency (URDA). He succeeds the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

“The appointment made by the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is a reflection of his and the state’s confidence in Nanta’s leadership.

“Nanta is also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs,” Uggah said.

Uggah also commended the four PBB branches for their resolutions for the posts of PBB president and two deputy presidents to be uncontested at the party’s triennial delegates conference this June.

“PBB, since its formation in 1973, has grown from strength to strength because of its members’ unity and discipline, which have enabled the party to be the backbone of the state government.

“This unity, discipline and strength too have enabled it to weather a few ‘storms’ and ‘typhoons’ coming its way. But we must not rest on our laurel.

“We need to further strengthen our party for it to continue to contribute to the state’s development, progress and prosperity. Let all branches continue to recruit more young members,” he added.