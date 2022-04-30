UKAS working on obtaining authority’s feedback regarding media card approval in S’wak

KUCHING (April 30): The Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) is currently in the process of getting feedback on the authority approving media cards to make it easier for media practitioners in the state to obtain them.

Deputy Minister in the Department of the Premier of Sarawak (Communication Affairs, Information and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol said currently, the card is only issued by the Information Department.

“There are several media practitioners who have yet to obtain the media cards when conducting their duties. However, we (Ukas) are looking into this matter.

“As a matter of fact, I have asked (the authorities concerned) on whether Ukas can also issue the media card so that more people will be involved in providing media coverage and providing information on government events,” he said in his speech at a breaking of fast dinner with the media at a hotel here on Friday night.

He said the media from various platforms whether newspapers, radio or television play an important role in conveying the correct and transparent information to the public.

However, Abdullah Saidol said there were many challenges faced by media practitioners in conveying the information, such as political or non-political games, as well as information from irresponsible groups which led to slander and suspicion.

“For example, the news on the ban on amplifying the ‘azan’ call to prayer which has been widely circulated — but this does not actually happen in our country. However, when the news reaches the website of an irresponsible party, it will cause our people to get caught up in the conversation thus creating suspicion.

“This is also similar to the issue of the ‘belian’ wood jetty in the state. As we all know, the ‘belian’ wood costs more than cement. As such, the public must look at the matter from a positive perspective,” he said.

At the event, Abdullah Saidol also approved a RM5,000 allocation for the Kuching Media Expedition 2.0 organised by the Kuching Division Journalist Association (KDJA) which will commence from July 18-20 in Sabah.

Also present at the event were Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association (FSJA) deputy president Jacqueline David and KDJA chairman Ronnie Teo.