Virus infection still high, continue to use face mask – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (April 30): Sabah recorded 48 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with more than half of sporadic.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the trend of infection in all districts in Sabah remained the same, however daily cases fluctuated on a small scale.

“Kota Kinabalu recorded new double-digit cases with 12 cases on April 30. All other districts recorded single-digit cases including 12 districts that did not record any new cases in the past 24 hours.

“Although Sabah has recorded a low number of daily cases over the past few weeks but the percentage of sporadic infections is still high almost every day.

“Today’s statistics show the percentage of sporadic infections rose to almost 65 per cent of the total reported cases,” he said.

According to Masidi, the sporadic cases show that risk of virus infection is still high, especially in crowded places.

Due to this factor, the state government strongly recommends that the use of face masks continue to be practiced even though the flexibility is given starting May 1.

A total of 44 out of 48 new cases on Saturday were in Category 1 and Category 2 while another four cases were in Category 4.

There were no cases in Category 3 and Category 5.