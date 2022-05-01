Abg Jo: GPS promises to fulfil 34 items promised in manifesto

KUCHING (May 1): The state government guarantees it will fulfil the 34 items promised in the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) manifesto in the last state election so Sarawak can reached developed status in the next eight years.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said they would champion the people’s welfare and develop Sarawak in its entirety to achieve that.

He said he was also confident the majority of Sarawakians chose GPS to be the state’s administration based on its strengths as a competent and trusted government.

Abang Johari noted foreign investors from Korea and Japan have known about Sarawak’s policy towards renewable fuel and they have come to negotiate with the government to invest in green hydrogen fuel production in the state with a production capacity of 10,000 metric tonnes annually by 2025.

“The state has to be developed in trend with the world’s speed that is racing towards an economy spearheaded by digital technology and managed effectively with focus on renewable energy and non-emission fuel such as hydrogen and solar,” he said in his Hari Raya Aidilfitri greeting.

He added Sarawak is among the earliest states in Malaysia to step towards this new economy.

“In fact, the world has recognised Sarawak’s efforts after I was invited to speak at the World Hydrogen Forum in Rotterdam, Netherlands next week. Previously, on April 26, I also spoke at a dialogue session hosted by the Temasek Foundation in Singapore.

“I am confident the invitation from the organisers were made due to Sarawak’s daring initiative towards green economy development, which will be led by non-emission fuel such as hydrogen fuel,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said that after two years of not holding Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house, him and his wife will be hosting it this year at Pullman Hotel Kuching on the second day and he looks forward to meeting everyone there on that day.

“My wife and I and my family wish everyone a Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Maaf Zahir dan Batin to all Sarawakians.”