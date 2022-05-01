About 100 Paya Mebi needy folk receive Raya goodies

KUCHING (May 1): Around 100 people comprising the needy, underprivileged and disabled folks of Kampung Paya Mebi near here received contributions in conjunction with this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

The contributions, in the form of ‘duit raya’ (cash aid) and food baskets, were donated by Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, corporate companies as well as the villagers.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Kampung Paya Mebi Social and Welfare Bureau chairman Shamsudin Unai said the contributions were part of the party’s annual programme in conjunction with Ramadan.

“This is to help ease the burden of those in need to celebrate Hari Raya,” he said at the ‘Khatamal Quran Ramadan Contribution’ and break-of-fast event, held by PBB Kampung Paya Mebi Social and Welfare Bureau in collaboration with the management committee of Kampung Paya Mebi’s Al-Muhajirin Mosque.

Lo, who handed over the contributions to the recipients at the mosque, gave his assurance that he would continue helping the people under his constituency.

“Apart from obtaining allocations from the government to build halls, futsal courts and so on, I will also distribute Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants equally to mosques, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the fishermen,” he said.

He also said he had approved RM100,000 to upgrade Kampung Paya Mebi hall as well as RM50,000 for repair works on Kampung Paya Mebi futsal court.

Later, Lo joined the villagers in breaking fast.