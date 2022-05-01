Awg Tengah: War against Covid-19 not yet over, adhere to SOPs

KUCHING (May 2): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan says that the war against Covid-19 is not over yet even though flexibility has been given to this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

“This year’s Hari Raya celebration will definitely be a relief to all Muslims in the state. After two years of struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the need to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), we have been given some leeway this year after our country enters the Transition to Endemic Phase effective April 1.

“However, I would like to remind everyone to always adhere to the SOPs during the festival as we have not won the war against Covid-19,” he said in his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message.

For those returning to their hometowns, Awang Tengah reminded them to place safety first.

“This is an opportunity for us to visit our family members, relatives and friends who have been separated from us for a long time. Be careful on the way back, and remember that there are family members waiting four our safe return,” he said.

He also advised all not to forget the less fortunate, the disabled, orphans, single mothers and senior citizens who need help.

“Ensure that the joy of this Aidilfitri celebration is reflected in the faces of all, regardless of rank and position,” he added.

Awang Tengah will hold an open house at Hotel Seri Malaysia in Lawas on the third day of the festival, from 9am to 4pm.