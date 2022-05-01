CovidNow: 51.6 pct of Sarawakian children aged 5 to 11 fully vaxxed

KUCHING (May 1): A total of 51.6 per cent of children aged five to 11 have been fully vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website.

In the same age group, a total of 81.5 per cent have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

These rates were well ahead of the national rate of 24.2 per cent for fully vaccinated and 43.3 per cent for those who have received the first dose.

Sarawak also led in the adolescents group of teenagers aged 12 to 17 with 93.4 per cent having been fully inoculated and 96.4 per cent having received the first dose — ahead of the national rate of 93 per cent (fully vaccinated) and 96.1 per cent (first dose).

In terms of the total population,. Sarawak’s percentage for first dose vaccination was slightly above the national rate of 85 per cent with 86.1 per cent.

Sarawak’s total population having received the booster dose was at 55.5 per cent, ahead of the national rate of 49.1 per cent.

As of April 30, over 6.29 million vaccine doses have been administered to individuals statewide.

Of those, over 2.43 million were first doses followed by 2.29 million (second dose) and 1.56 million (booster shot).

A total of 6,186 vaccine doses were administered to individuals throughout the state on April 30.

Of the total, 927 were first doses followed by 5,112 (second dose) and 147 (booster shot).