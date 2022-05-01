CovidNow: 858,054 children in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (May 1): A total of 858,054 children aged five to 11 years or 24.2 per cent of those in this age group have been fully vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, 1,535,126 children or 43.3 per cent of this group have received at least one dose of vaccine.

For teenagers aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,894,109 individuals or 93 per cent have completed their vaccination, while 2,991,866 or 96.1 per cent have received at least one jab.

Among the adult population, 16,034,886 individuals or 68.2 per cent have received the booster dose, 22,967,044 or 97.6 per cent have completed the second dose, and 23,243,382 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose.

A total of 35,318 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, comprising 7,067 for the first dose, 26,319 for the second dose and 1,932 for the booster, bringing the total given out under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,311,109 doses.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal reported that five Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, with Kedah registering the most at two, followed by Johor, Pahang and Terengganu with one each. – Bernama