Dr Sim urges people to continue prioritising health, safety as country transitions to endemicity

KUCHING (May 1): Deputy Premier of Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the people must not regard the last two years, which were near-idle due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as a waste of time, but value what they have learnt to continue facing challenges in life.

Dr Sim, who is Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, said many had to stay at home during the pandemic and some of them could have seen this as time wasted or lost.

“Do not look at the last two years as time wasted or lost, but cherish it for you to value what you want to do with your life. The last two years have taught me a lot, giving me time to reflect and think otherwise we might not have time to think about life.

“We are here today because we are healthy and safe, so value it, enjoy it and treasure it. Don’t chase after money but prioritise health and safety,” he said when launching the inaugural Sarawak Chinese Golf Charity Tournament at the Sarawak Golf Club in Petra Jaya here today.

Dr Sim said today marked a new beginning worthy of people getting together for a celebration and he could not be more pleased to note that some 170 golfers had joined the charity tournament to make it a success.

“Today is special, as apart from being the Labour Day, today’s the first time we are opening up again (after the pandemic). It’s worth a celebration and it’s very meaningful.

“Today, I thank you all for choosing to give back to the society, celebrating the first day opening up,” said the Batu Kawah assemblyman.

Dr Sim added on: “We are here to celebrate life and your hard work. We shall celebrate life out of Covid-19 on May 1 every year.”

According to him, golf is a game which individuals can play since they were young until they grow old.

He lauded the organiser for hosting the tournament to do charity on this special occasion.

Some 170 golfers aged 11 to 85 took part in the charity tournament organised by the Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) Youth Section.

Dr Sim also thanked SFCA for its various initiatives which complemented the government’s efforts in fighting the pandemic in the last two years.

He then called for further collaborations from all Sarawakians to make Sarawak a developed state by 2030.

He added: “I wish all the best of health and stay safe.”

Earlier, SFCA president Datuk Richard Wee announced that the charity tournament was a success, after attracting so many participants.

“Given the success, we may consider making it an annual affair. I also want to thank sponsors for contributing to the success of the charity tournament,” he said.

Meanwhile, co-organising chairman Lim Chea Ting said the 170 participants had hit the target SFCA Youth Section set.

According to him, the eldest participant was Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan, who is former deputy chief minister.

“The proceeds from the charity tournament will be donated to Chinese schools in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions,” Lim added.