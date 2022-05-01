Fadillah: Petra Jaya Service Centre ready to assist in opening small businesses

KUCHING (May 1): The Petra Jaya Parliamentary Service Centre is ready to assist individuals or households interested in opening small businesses.

Petra Jaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusuf said the service centre would assist by submitting applications for assistance to the relevant government agencies.

He said the government had provided various funds and means to market the products of small traders to increase their income.

“If you have skills such as cooking or sewing we can help by applying for relevant assistance from the government.

“Do not be shy to go to the Petra Jaya Parliamentary Service Centre because we are ready to help you increase your income by working from home,” he said at the presentation of Aidilfitri contributions at Surau Al Fitrah in Taman Fitrah here yesterday.

Fadillah, who is also Senior Minister of Works, said small businesses run from home could be made like a cottage industry.

Meanwhile, on the event yesterday, he said the contributions were meant to share the joy of Aidilfitri with the less fortunate people.

“We are aware that there are less fortunate people in our midst. That is why we set up a welfare committee to channel assistance to ease their burden,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, said the programme was not only done before Aidilfitri but also during other festivals throughout the year.

“We also give welfare contributions to those in need in Tupong constituency, including health-related matters,” he added.

Meanwhile, about 400 individuals from Tupong constituency received Aidilfitri contributions in four programmes held simultaneously at different locations yesterday.