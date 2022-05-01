Fire destroys two houses in Kpg Pergau

MUKAH (May 1): Two houses at Kampung Pergau in Matu were destroyed by a fire on Saturday night.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson, nine firemen were despatched to the scene after receiving a report on the incident at 10.06pm.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the operations commander reported the fire involved two houses.

“The first house was fully destroyed by the blaze while the second house suffered 40 per cent damages,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

The spokesperson said the occupants were not at home and were working outstation during the incident.

The operation was brought under control at 10.41pm.