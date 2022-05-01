Girls’ Brigade celebrates 55th anniversary with church service today

KUCHING (May 1): Girls’ Brigade Sarawak is celebrating its 55th anniversary today (May 1) with the theme ‘United in Christ, One in GB’.

Registered guests and members are gathering for in-person celebration service 4pm at Trinity Methodist Church, Ellis Road here today.

According to a statement, all members and the public are invited to attend live YouTube streaming via https://youtu.be/9vKmXJXkrsg.

All past and present Girls’ Brigade members, families, friends and associates are invited to join the 90-minute celebration at the church together with officers from the early days.

They include Angela Tan Kok Han from 1st Sarikei Company (SGC president, 1972-1974), Tnay Yong Hua from 1st Sibu Company (SDC president, 1980-1987, 1989), Evelyn Chew from 2nd Kuching Company (SDC president, 1988; SRC president, 1994-1997), and Joyce Ong from 1st Kuching Company (SDC president, 1990-1993).

SRC chaplain, Bishop Dr Lau Hui Ming, who is also the Bishop of Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference of the Methodist Church in Malaysia is presiding over the service.

“GB Sarawak would like to share this great joy with everyone as we are celebrating our 55th Anniversary. For those who are coming to join us on-site, we look forward to meeting you in person.

“The thanksgiving service will also be on YouTube live for those who live elsewhere. Do share the link. We would love to have our old and new members join us online,” said Captain Cindy Chow, Sarawak regional representative cum organising chairlady.

There will be a virtual band performance by Sibu companies, hand chimes performance by 3rd Kuching Company, praise and worship led by 2nd Kuching Company, and a virtual choir by members and officers from all over Sarawak.

“Coming together to celebrate our 55th anniversary showcases that we are united as one organisation, in Christ Jesus, spread all over Sarawak and have grown from one to 45 companies today,” said Lt. Wong Huong Yung, current SRC president, who is also the national vice president (East) of the Girls’ Brigade Malaysia.

Girls’ Brigade is an international girls’ organisation which started 1893 in Dublin and reached Malaysian shores in 1938.

The first company in the state, 1st Kuching Company, was formed in 1967 at St Thomas’s Cathedral by Ruth Duncombe.

In 1972, the Sarawak Group Council (SGC) was formed. It later evolved into Sarawak District Council (SDC) in 1978 and finally, the Sarawak Regional Council (SRC) in 1994.

To date, there are 45 active companies all over Sarawak with 4,600 members from age six to 17 years.

Today, the Girls’ Brigade is recognised by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth and Sports as a uniformed organisation for girls.