Hii: Better days ahead with easing of Covid SOP

SIBU (May 1): Local entrepreneur Dr Gregory Hii sees better days ahead for the tourism sector following the relaxation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) from today.

With reference to Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah announcement that Sarawak has reinstated 90 per cent flight frequency and added new routes of Penang – Kuching and Singapore – Miri, Hii opined that those who were unable to travel back to Malaysia during the pandemic would probably do so now.

“Travel activities are expected to pick up in the next few months and hopefully, this will be a huge boost to tourism’s return to normal,” he stated.

He added that with the easing of Covid SOP, the onus is now on the people to manage their own health.

“Personally, I will continue to use face masks in crowded places and indoors.”

On another matter, Hii said Kuching Autonomous Rail Transit (ART) is a greener solution to meet increasing travel needs of growing cities and towns and bring about a chain of economic development.

“When the need arises, I hope for similar ART in Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.”