MPC: Employee recognition can help boost productivity

KUALA LUMPUR (May 1): Employee recognition can cultivate healthy competition in an organisation and the culture of positive attitude among employees, thus increasing their productivity.

Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman said this was one of the matters that employers needed to pay attention to in line with this year’s Workers’ Day theme, ‘Pekerja Tonggak Keluarga Malaysia Dalam Pemulihan Negara’ (Workers are Keluarga Malaysia Pillars in National Recovery).

He said work-life balance would not only help improve workers’ physical and mental health but also contribute to the country’s productivity as a whole.

“Take a break. It is important to give space and time to employees and employers to recharge themselves,” he said in Tinta Minda column via the Bernama website.

Abdul Latif said good working environment played an important role in improving the quality of work.

“Spread good values and cultivate a positive attitude in the workplace. Employees and employers should constantly communicate with each other and share opinions,” he said.

The full-text of the article entitled ‘Pekerja Bermotivasi Tingkat Produktiviti’ (Motivated Employees Increase Productivity) is available on www.bernama.com.

Tinta Minda or ‘Thoughts’ column serves as a platform for experts from various backgrounds to share their views, perspectives and ideas on current issues or topics. – Bernama