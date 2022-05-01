Muslims in Miri look forward to a merrier Hari Raya this year following SOP relaxation

MIRI (May 1): Muslims here are looking forward to a merrier Hari Raya celebration this year, as some restrictions under the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) have been relaxed, effective this month.

For Masjid Darul Khairat Bakam committee chairman Mokhtar Ree, this year would be special as family members from Bintulu would be coming over to celebrate the occasion here.

“Of course, me and my whole family are very excited. We have been missing our family members from outside Miri. We have not celebrated Hari Raya with them for two years due to the strict SOP previously.

“This year, we will have the opportunity for a big family gathering again, just like the years before the pandemic. We’re also happy that family members coming in from outside Miri would not have to undergo quarantine any more.

“I’m also grateful that most of us have been vaccinated (against Covid-19), except for our youngest child who is still very young.

“Nonetheless, we must remain vigilant to protect ourselves. We must not forget that Covid-19 is still out there,” he told thesundaypost.

Mokhtar, however, expressed his wish for family members in Limbang to also be able to come down to Miri for Hari Raya.

“Unfortunately, they cannot pass the Brunei border via land, as it is still closed – and to come here via flight would be very costly for them.”

Meanwhile, Pujut Tanjung Batu Neighbourhood Committee (KRT) chairman Ishak Baijuri expressed his hope for this year’s Hari Raya to go smoothly without any incidents.

“What we experienced before this should be our guide in maintaining discipline and never neglecting the SOP that had been outlined.

“Maybe God is calling out to us to maintain fellowship and see the importance of family values.

“We must always protect the good relationship that we have with our family members and Hari Raya is the best time for it, as long as we are still alive,” he said.

Ishak also called upon fellow Muslims to take the opportunity of this Hari Raya with less strict SOP to meet up and foster closer ties between one another.

“I’m also receiving some family members from Kuching this Hari Raya, some of whom are already here.

“We are all excited for our Hari Raya family gathering again,” he added.