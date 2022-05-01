No more Covid-19 tests for certain travellers, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (May 1): The requirement for Covid-19 testing before departure to Malaysia and upon arrival for certain categories of travellers has been dropped starting today, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said this includes fully vaccinated travellers aged 18 and above, and those aged 17 and below, regardless of vaccination status.

In addition, Khairy said those who have recovered from Covid-19 infection six to 60 days before their date of departure, irrespective of vaccination status, are also exempted from testing.

“Travellers aged 18 and above who have yet to complete their vaccination, are required to undergo a pre-departure test two days prior, using professional RT-PCR or RTK-Ag,” he said in a statement today.

He added that travellers in that category are also required to take a Covid-19 screening test within 24 hours after arrival using RTK antigen under the supervision of a private medical practitioner registered with the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) either physically or virtually.

“If the test results are negative, travellers are required to undergo mandatory quarantine for five days in the place of accommodation; do RT-PCR testing on the fourth day or an RTK-Antigen test on the fifth day

“Travellers will be released from quarantine once the RT-PCR and RTK-Antigen test results are negative. If the results are positive, the travellers will be managed according to the existing positive case procedures,” he added.

Meanwhile, Khairy said any travellers who display symptoms at the country’s international entry points, will be required to take an RTK-Antigen test.

At the same time, all travellers must display their ‘traveller’s card’ at the MySejahtera application upon arrival at the country’s international entry points, he added. – Bernama