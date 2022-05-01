PM: Govt always appreciates contribution of all workers

KUALA LUMPUR (May 1): The government has always appreciated the contribution of all Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) workers, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the theme for this year’s Worker’s Day, ‘Pekerja Tonggak Keluarga Malaysia Dalam Pemulihan Negara’, reflected the aspirations of unity, agreement and cooperation of Keluarga Malaysia to work together to revive the country’s economy.

“Happy Workers’ Day to all who have been resilient and continue to be strategic partners in developing the country’s economy,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today. – Bernama