PM: May Day replacement holiday shifts to Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR (May 1): The replacement holiday for Labour Day today will transfer automatically to Wednesday instead of tomorrow, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

He clarified the matter after the Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced this evening that Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow, May 2.

The PM said the shift was in line with the Holidays Act 1951 and the relevant Ordinances in Sabah and Sarawak. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME