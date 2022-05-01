Relaxed SOP allows Muslims to reunite with loved ones this Aidilfitri

KUCHING (May 1): The relaxation of some standard operating procedures (SOP) for Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year is a long-awaited good news for many Muslims in Sarawak in that they are able to reunite with their families after being apart for two years throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Digital marketing director Hazel Jasni, who has been living in Kuala Lumpur since 1994, plans to visit her relatives here after having not seen them for quite some time.

“Over the past two years, we had been unable to celebrate Hari Raya in Kuching, so we are happy to be home this time around. Finally, amidst this Covid-19 pandemic, there’s a cause for celebration,” she told thesundaypost here.

Nevertheless, Hazel said she and her family would remain vigilant and still observe parts of the SOP still in force for Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year, including avoiding crowded places.

Eleena Roslan, a contract and procurement coordinator based in Mukah, said she would be flying back to Johor today for the celebration.

“After two years under various phases of lockdowns, I definitely want to make this year’s Hair Raya a joyous occasion. We would finally be able to celebrate Eid with my dad’s side of the family in Johor this year – in a safe manner, of course,” she said.

However, Eleena was still concerned about the rising prices of food, including chicken, ahead of Hari Raya celebration this year.

For Allisa Affanddy, she would be celebrating Hari Raya in Spaoh, Betong with her family.

“After two years of celebrating only at home, I’m very excited for this year’s celebration.

“My only hope is for all of us to never take the relaxation of SOP for granted.

“That said, I’m very much looking forward to celebrating Raya this year with my big family in Betong,” said Allisa, who is a wealth planner and currently resides in Kuching.

Siti Aisyhah Ramli, a private sector executive, said she planned to host an open house for close family members and friends.

“Our Raya preparation is actually the same as the previous celebrations before the pandemic, but this year, everything seems so rushed. Everyone seems to be rushing to the city to get everything they need for Hari Raya – well, the same goes for me,” she said.

Nonetheless, Siti Aisyhah reminded herself and everyone else to continue prioritising health by observing the SOP throughout the celebration.

It was a different kind of relief, however, for Ariestiawani Tadam.

“This year’s celebration is really a special one for me, because my husband has just been discharged from the emergency ward after he was rushed to Sarawak General Hospital on April 21 due to a certain health issue.

“After six days and five nights of close observation, my husband’s health is gradually improving. I am glad that my family can all celebrate Hari Raya together.

“I would also like to thank all the doctors and nurses for taking care of my husband,” said the kindergarten teacher, adding that her relatives from outstation areas would be here this year to celebrate Hari Raya with her family.