Teen in Miri arrested for allegedly making threats, causing hurt

MIRI (May 1): A teenager was arrested for allegedly threatening to hit his parents and burn their house as well as voluntarily causing hurt to his niece.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the arrest was conducted by the district police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team at the family’s house in Kampung Pasir Lutong around 11.30pm on April 29.

He added that the 17-year-old suspect had allegedly made the threat at the house around 8.30pm on the same day following a break-up.

“The suspect suddenly acted aggressively by pushing his eight-year-old niece towards a closet until she suffered pain in her head and bruises on her right thigh before he went on to kick the right leg of his sick mother who was lying on the bed.

“He had also threatened his 53-year-old father and 48-year-old mother by saying that he would hit them and set the house on fire,” Alexson said in a press statement.

The suspect’s father had lodged a police report on April 30.

Alexson said the suspect is being remanded and is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code/Section 18 of the Domestic Violence Act for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.