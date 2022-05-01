TYT: Continue adhering to SOPs as M’sia transitions into endemic phase

KUCHING (May 1): Sarawakians are urged to continue taking precautions and adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) as the country transitions into endemicity.

In making this call, Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud said people should continue maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks and having good hygiene practices at all times, among other SOPs.

“A month of fasting has certainly made us more disciplined and responsible. Let us set a good example in all aspects of life. We shall be able to transform ourselves into noble human beings with high pure values,” he said in his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message recorded recently.

As the Muslim community celebrates Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow, Taib said all Sarawakians should treasure and uphold the spirit of unity.

He said they must also take the opportunity to forgive and have fun with their family and friends.

“Getting together once a year can certainly foster the ties and spread love among ourselves.”

On the development of Sarawak, Taib believed the state will be further strengthened when all Sarawakians place unity above all.

He said people of Sarawak must appreciate the unity in diversity that their state has enjoyed.

“The community in Sarawak must continue enhancing mutual understanding and upholding mutual respect so that everyone can live in harmony and peace, and the country continues to prosper,” he said.

Taib added: “Together with my wife and family, I sincerely wish all the people of Sarawak ‘Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Maaf Zahir dan Batin’.”