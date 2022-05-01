TYT to hold Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house tomorrow

KUCHING (May 1): Yang di-Pertua Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib will hold a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house tomorrow.

It will be held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here from 11am to 4.30pm.

The couple will be receiving cabinet ministers, MPs, state assembly persons, dignitaries, department heads, and the public.

Members of the public are reminded to attend in neat and modest attire.

Separately, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang will hold a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house on May 3.

Their open house at Pullman Hotel Kuching is open to the public from 10am to 3pm.

Visitors are requested to wear neat and modest attire, and to adhere to instructions from ushers or security personnel on duty.

They must be in good health without any symptoms and adhere to the new standard operating procedures set by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee.

Muslims in Malaysia will observe the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced this tonight.