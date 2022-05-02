Abg Jo thanks PBB branches, members for their support to continue leading party

KUCHING (May 2): Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg extends his gratitude to Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) branches and members for their unwavering support to see him continue leading the party.

The Premier of Sarawak cum PBB president said such strong grassroots support went to show that party branches and members had confidence in him.

“One is confidence, the other is that members of PBB want a very stable party. As you know, together with our component parties, (we are) strengthening the state, which must have a forward-looking government,” he said when met by reporters at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

He made these remarks during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house hosted by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib at BCCK.

According to Abang Johari, all PBB triennial general meetings (TGMs) at the branch level have gone on quite well.

He said these branch TGMs were nearly done and PBB was expected to hold its TGM in June.

Not only did he thank the party members for their confidence in him, but he was glad to note that they also fully supported his two deputies to remain in office.

The two PBB deputy presidents are Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who are also Deputy Premiers of Sarawak.

On March 21, PBB vice president Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the party was expected to hold its TGM here on June 16-19.

He added that the four-day conference was scheduled to take place at the BCCK here.

At present, PBB has 82 branches across Sarawak.