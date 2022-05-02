Cabinet minister extend Aidilfitri greetings

KUALA LUMPUR (May 2): Several Cabinet ministers extended their Hari Raya Aidilfitri greetings to all Muslims in the country today.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, in a post on his official Twitter account called on the public to celebrate the arrival of Syawal by increasing praise to Allah SWT.

“Many are answering the call of duty on the first day of Syawal, far away from their families and loved ones,” said Hishammuddin.

Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar reminded those travelling back to their hometown to always be cautious.

“My family and I would like to take the opportunity to seek forgiveness from all. I pray that all of us will always be under the protection of Allah SWT,” he said.

Meanwhile, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba reminded the public to always adhere to standard operating procedures during this transition to endemic phase by taking preventive measures such as maintaining cleanliness and wearing face masks.

“May this Aidilfitri bring smiles and unite us regardless of race and religion. Selamat Hari Raya, Maaf Zahir dan Batin,” he said through his Twitter account.

Also extending their Aidilfitri greetings were Senior Works Minister Datuk Fadillah Yusof, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili. – Bernama