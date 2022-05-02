Covid-19: S’wak records 610 new cases in EPID Week 17

KUCHING (May 2): Sarawak recorded 610 new cases in EPID Week 17, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

EPID Week 17 is the period from April 24-30, clarified the committee.

SDMC added one Covid-19 fatality was recorded in Week 17.

On the breakdown of new cases, it said 186 new cases were reported in Kuching followed by Miri (74), Bintulu (94), Sibu (77), Samarahan (38), Serian (18), Limbang (15) and Mukah (10).

Single-digit cases were reported in Sri Aman (9), Simunjan (8), Bau and Betong (7), Sarikei, Subis and Julau (6), Asajaya and Matu (5), Lubok Antu, Kapit, Saratok and Meradong (4), Kabong, Lawas, Lundu and Tebedu (3), Dalat, Kanowit and Tatau (2) and one each in Pusa, Selangau and Sebauh.

Of the total cases in Week 17, 506 were asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms while there were four cases in Category 3, 4 and 5.

To date, the state has recorded a cumulative tally of 305,318 Covid-19 cases.

The death case recorded during Week 17 was in Kuching.