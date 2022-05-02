Man found dead, believed to have fallen from top floor of building carpark

KUCHING (May 2): A man was found dead, believed to have fallen from the top floor of the carpark at Wisma Saberkas here today.

It was learnt the incident happened around 1pm and the victim’s body was found by members of the public, who then reported it to the police.

A team of policemen from a nearby police station as well as MPV unit were present at the scene to conduct their investigations and control the situation.

Paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) were also present at the scene and confirmed the victim has passed away.

The victim’s body was then sent to the SGH Forensic Medical Department for further action.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah confirmed the incident and said the victim was a 42-year-old local man.

The case has been classified as sudden death while further investigations are underway.