Mixed feelings for Kpg Semarang folks as last Aidilfitri celebration before resettling

KUCHING (May 2): Some residents of Kampung Semarang here have mixed feelings about the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration this year as it would be the last time they celebrate it in the village on the banks of the Sarawak River.

Over 500 households from Seberang Hilir will be moving to the Darul Hana Resettlement Scheme for the first phase in August, including those from Kampung Semarang, Kampung Pulo Ulu and Kampung Panglima Seman Lama.

In a recent interview with The Borneo Post, while they were generally happy and grateful to the state government, the move means they will be leaving the lands they have inherited form their fathers as they have been living there their whole lives.

Some of them even run sundry shops at their residences for a living.

Village chief Annuar Samat, 74, said with the residents moving to the resettlement scheme, this will solve existing issues faced by the village such as narrow roads, close proximity between houses as well as a lack of a proper drainage system.

“Of course I am happy with this. But at the same time, I am sad because I will have to leave the inheritance that was left to me by my parents — which they inherited from my grandparents and great-grandparents,” he said.

Annuar said his great-grandparents hailed from Sambas, Indonesia and settled at Kampung Semarang here over two centuries ago.

Although he was unable to recall his fondest memories living in the village, he said he had seen the changes that took course over time.

“Back then, the houses here were made of ‘belian’ wood. This includes my house that I inherited. As time progressed, the house designs slowly took the modern house designs.

“Now, there are only a few of the houses here that still retain the shape and design of the old wooden houses,” he added.

As for Mohammad Sulaiman, 84, he said moving to the new housing scheme meant he would have to start anew, as he has to move his belongings to his new house in Darul Hana.

This includes items he currently sells at his shop, which he inherited from his late wife.

Much like Annuar, Mohammad’s great-grandparents came from Sambas, Indonesia and he too has seen the changes that followed as time progressed to modern day.

“I still remember back then — by 6pm, the road was closed and no vehicles were passing through. Now, there are vehicles still passing through even at 3am.

“During Aidilfitri celebrations, oil lamps were lit along the roads and in front of the houses. All was good and easy during those times,” he added.

Meanwhile, Muraini Lahit, 54, said she was overwhelmed with joy upon knowing she will be moving to the new housing scheme.

She even deemed it a godsend as she had bitter experiences regarding the inheritance of her family’s house in the village.

“Of course, I cannot run away from being sad because I have been living in this village my whole life and now I have to leave this village.

“However, one of my elder sisters and a brother have provided me with the encouragement and support so I can move to the new house and I am grateful for that,” she said.