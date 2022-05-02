On first day of Aidilfitri, Malaysia sees record low in new Covid-19 cases since April 2021

KUALA LUMPUR (May 2): The Health Ministry reported its lowest Covid-19 infections with only 1,503 new cases on the first day of Hari Raya Puasa today.

The last time the numbers fell below 2,000 was on April 13 last year when 1,767 new cases in a single day was reported.

The cumulative number of people in the country who have been found positive for Covid-19 is now 4,449,507 since the pandemic began in 2020.

However, the ministry also recorded three new deaths from the coronavirus. One arrived dead at the hospital, according to the CovidNow website.

To date, the coronavirus has claimed 35,550 lives nationwide since the pandemic began.

The ministry reported that 97.2 per cent of the active cases (39,995) have mild symptoms and only required home quarantine, while 2.8 per cent (1,172) were in Categories 3, 4, and 5 and required hospitalisation.

The ministry said 69 Covid-19 patients are currently being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 45 of them needing ventilators.

According to the ministry, this is the lowest ICU and ventilator usage since last November.

Currently, the ministry said hospital bed utilisation nationwide stands at 50.4 per cent, but only 10.7 per cent are used for Covid-19 related cases.

At low-risk Covid-19 quarantine centres, the occupancy is only 1 per cent, the ministry said.

The Covid-19 infectivity rate, measured as R-naught or R0, is currently at 0.6 nationwide, according to data on the MySejahtera application – Malay Mail