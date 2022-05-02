Police probing road rage incident in front of Wisma Saberkas in Kuching

KUCHING (May 2): Police are investigating a road rage incident that is believed to have occurred in front of Wisma Saberkas here at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg on Thursday.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said a video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, showed a dispute between two drivers that happened at a congested road at around 3.42pm.

“During the incident, a local male suspect had acted aggressively by alighting from his vehicle and knocking on the victim car’s window violently.

“He (suspect) also uttered threatening words towards the victim,” said Ahsmon in a statement.

He added that the video also showed that the suspect had attempted to stop the victim’s vehicle in a dangerous manner.

Ahsmon said a police report has been lodged and police are investigating the case under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 279 of the Penal Code for reckless driving.

He also called on those who witnessed the incident to come forward to assist the police in their investigation.