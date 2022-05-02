Political leaders grateful Malaysians able to celebrate Aidilfitri without restrictions

KUALA LUMPUR (May 2): After two years of having to scale down celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, political leaders today expressed their gratitude that Malaysians were able to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri without restrictions.

Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Ramadan and Syawal this year were being celebrated as how it was before the pandemic hit with Muslims allowed to carry out religious rituals as well as visit family and relatives.

“This Hari Raya, we are able to be with our parents and loved ones, to physically greet them and seek forgiveness, perform the Hari Raya congregational prayer, visit out relatives and neighbours, all these face to face when before this everything could only be done online,” the Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairman said in a video message on Facebook today.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in a Facebook post, hoped the people would be able to take advantage of the festive period to be with their families, especially those who still have their parents with them.

“The celebrations are quite joyous this time around compared to the past two miserable years of not being able to be with loved ones. So, use this opportunity to be with your families, especially those who still have parents, to express your love and also to strengthen your bond with friends,” he said.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu advised the people to celebrate Aidilfitri moderately and safely.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, meanwhile, expressed his gratitude to members of the security forces who were on duty during Hari Raya.

“As we celebrate Hari Raya with the family, let us pray that our (security) officers and personnel are in good health condition and are able to safely carry out the duties entrusted upon them,” he said in a Facebook post. — Bernama