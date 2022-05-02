Royal Brunei Airlines reinstates twice-weekly direct flights to Kuching

KUCHING (May 2): Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) has reinstated its direct flights to Kuching with twice-weekly flights on Thursday and Sunday in view of the reopening of borders.

On every Thursday and Sunday from May 1 to June 30, a Royal Brunei Airlines flight will depart from Brunei at 7.25pm and arrive at Kuching at 8.40pm, while another flight will depart from Kuching at 9.30pm and arrive at Brunei at 10.55pm.

With the release of its new operating schedule effective May 1, Royal Brunei Airlines said their Airbus A320neo aircraft with the flight number BI855, which has a passenger capacity of 150, will be servicing the route.

The airline said the decision to reinstate the flights came after an announcement of Green List countries by the Brunei government for non-essential international travels.

“Brunei and Sarawak has a long history of close ties and family relations, thus Team RB is very excited to provide and offer our customers and guests to finally reconnect with their families and loved ones since the closure of borders during this Covid-19 pandemic,” said the airline acting chief executive officer (CEO) Capt Sabirin Abdul Hamid in a statement.

Sabirin said since the temporary suspension of Kuching flights in 2020, the airline had reviewed and revamped their booking and check-in system with the processes being simplified, either online via www.flyroyalbrunei.com or over the counters.

“Over the next few months, RB will be re-introducing out network back to our guests so be sure to check-out our website and social media for the latest offers and new flights,” said Sabirin.

Sarawak Tourism Board CEO Sharzede Salleh Askor said the decision by Royal Brunei Airlines to reinstate the flights is very much welcomed and the resumption of the direct flights is the beginning of the revival for the state tourism industry.

“First and foremost, we are very happy to have our partner Royal Brunei Airlines taking their flights back to Kuching. It was previously seven flights a week last time but now it is two flights a week with bigger aircraft,” Sharzede to reporters at Kuching International Airport after witnessing the flight arrival with 141 passengers onboard.

Among those present witnessing the touching down of the Royal Brunei Airlines aircraft was Kuching International Airport senior airport manager Jun Iskandar Murshidi.