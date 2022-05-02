S’wak has ‘second option’, Abang Jo says after digital banking licence application rejected

KUCHING (May 2): Sarawak will opt for its “second option” to pursue the state’s digital economy agenda despite not being successful in obtaining a digital banking licence recently, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier of Sarawak said “it is okay, we have second option” when asked to comment on Sarawak not being announced as one of the five successful applicants for digital banking licences.

Abang Johari added that Sarawak should do fine even after being missed out on the digital banking licences approval list since the Sarawak government had implemented e-wallet Sarawak Pay.

“Our second option has certain relation to that (digital banking licence). I think (it) should be okay, (it’s) not a problem. After all, we already Sarawak Pay,” he said when met by reporters at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

He was commenting on the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) having recently announced five successful applicants for digital banking licences approved by the Ministry of Finance, but none of them was for Sarawak.

He made such comments after extending his festive wishes to Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, who hosted a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at BCCK.

Last month, BNM announced five successful applicants for digital banking licences approved by the Ministry of Finance.

BNM received 29 applications which were thoroughly assessed based on the character and integrity of applicants, nature and sufficiency of financial resources, soundness and feasibility of business and technology plans as well as ability to address financial inclusion gaps.

Abang Johari had in 2020 announced Sarawak’s aspiration to develop digital banking in line with transforming the state into an integrated digital economy.