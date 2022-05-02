TYT holds Aidilfitri open house in compliance with SOPs

KUCHING (May 2): Local dignitaries and people from all walks of life thronged the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house hosted by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.

Members of the public started forming queues at the basement carpark of BCCK as early as 10am even though the festive event was scheduled to begin an hour later.

This open house marked the very first of its kind after a two-year lapse of no festive events or major gatherings allowed due to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) previously put in place to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taib and Raghad arrived at BCCK after noon and the couple were received by, among others, Deputy Premiers of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Slightly after 1pm, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang and his family made their way into the convention hall to extend their festive greetings.

Among those also extending their festive wishes were cabinet ministers, MPs, state assembly persons, dignitaries and department heads.

They included Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, Deputy Minister in the Premier Sarawak’s Office (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) director Richard Lon and Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, as well as community leaders such as Pemanca Ko Wai Neng and Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) president Datuk Richard Wee.

Commissioner of Police Sarawak Dato Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri and Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah also made their presence to greet Taib and Raghad.