Abg Jo: Bill to amend Sarawak Land Code to be tabled

KUCHING (May 3): A Bill related to the amendment of the Sarawak Land Code will be tabled during the upcoming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting, said the Premier of Sarawak.

Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said more information would be released once it is formalised.

“On the principle level, the state Cabinet has agreed to bring it to the DUN and the Bill will strengthen our rights from a few angles. Just wait and see when the DUN reconvenes,” Abang Johari said during his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house today.

The second meeting of the first session of the 19th DUN will held on May 17-26.

On a separate matter, Abang Johari said he was heartened by the overwhelming response to his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house today.

The Premier said his visitors reflected a harmonious and united society.

“I am very grateful to all the visitors who came today. I have received many visitors from different races and religions celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri at my open house on the second day,” he said.

Abang Johari urged the people to continue exercising caution to prevent Covid-19 infections as the people’s lives slowly returned to normal.

“Also, I am confident that our economy will recover from this pandemic and economic activities will be carried out without major hurdles this year. As it is, there are a few projects that have been delayed due to the pandemic,” he added.