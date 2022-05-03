Aidilfitri: Muslims in S’wak keep celebrations close-knit with family members

KUCHING (May 3): Muslims in Sarawak are celebrating Hari Raya strictly with family members and a few close relatives, despite the transition to endemicity on May 1.

Nina Lipen Abdullah, 65, from Kampung Tanjong said she was very happy and relieved when her children and grandchildren were home for the celebration.

“As a mother and grandmother, it is very emotional for me as it has been two years long since Hari Raya celebrations, and there were no grandchildren or children to celebrate the day with for the past two years — it was only my husband and I here.

“For the first day of Raya this year, I am so happy as everyone is gathered here — especially my eldest son who works in Peninsula who is home too,” Nina said.

She added despite the last minute Hari Raya announcement on Sunday, she managed to prepare food for the celebration in time.

“I was still at the mosque when my daughter called to tell me about the Raya announcement but my phone was on silent and as soon as I was done with the Terawih prayers, I saw the announcement.

“The meat was still frozen and it took me from 8pm until 4am this morning (May 2) to finish preparing the food, including the ‘ketupat’, but everything went well with my family around. There is nothing compared to the happiness with them around,” Nina added.

Meanwhile, her son-in-law Ahmad Azahari, 37, said it would not be a problem if only close relatives were visiting and the house is sanitised before closing the house.