Befrienders Kuching seeks volunteers to be responders, provide emotional support

KUCHING (May 3): Befrienders Kuching is currently recruiting volunteers who want to make a difference and reach out to those in need of a listening ear.

For those interested to help out and be a responder in the Befrienders phone room, the not-for-profit organisation will conduct a volunteer training session on May 14 (Saturday) at Pustaka Negeri Sarawak from 9am to 5pm.

There is a registration fee of RM20 for the training.

The requirements for potential volunteers at Befrienders Kuching are they must be aged 18 and above, as well as living in Kuching or Kota Samarahan.

They must be able to commit to volunteering on a long-term basis, attend mandatory training, and possess their own transport.

Volunteers must be able to listen to people share their problems in a caring, supportive, and non-judgmental manner.

To learn more about what it takes to become a volunteer with Befrienders Kuching, visit https://befrienderskch.org.my/be-a-volunteer/ or email volunteer@befrienderskch.org.my.

To apply, go to https://bit.ly/bfkvolunteer.

Befrienders Kuching provides emotional support to those who are lonely, in distress, in despair, or having suicidal thoughts – without charge.

Volunteers are trained, with each conversation treated as strictly confidential and callers may remain completely anonymous.

Those who need a listening ear can call 082-242800.