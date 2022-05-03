Cerebral palsy organisation seeks venue to operate Sibu centre

SIBU (May 3): Cerebral palsy organisation Wishesland Sibu is looking for an appropriate location to set up its centre, said pro tem president Kelvin Yeo.

“We are also seeking financial support from members of the public and companies in Sibu for its first-year operations; hopefully it can be ready by first half of 2023,” he said.

“Those in Sibu who are passionate about helping children with cerebral palsy may contact us so that we can work together to heal our children.”

Yeo recently met with Deputy Minister for Public Health and Housing Sarawak Michael Tiang together with pro tem deputy president Steven Yii and pro tem secretary Wong Siong Hong.

The meeting was to update Tiang on the progress of Wishesland Sibu.

Those interested to help can contact Yeo on 0111-6077357.

Wishesland is a non-profit organisation to provide an avenue for counselling services, rehabilitation, and consolidation treatment for children and adults with cerebral palsy as well as their families.