Hajiji: Continue to observe SOP during Raya celebrations

KOTA KINABALU (May 3): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor urged the people to continue observing the standard operating procedure (SOP) during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

“Muslims look forward to Hari Raya Aidilfitri as it symbolizes victory after a month-long fasting.

“We are thankful because there is a difference in this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations compared to two years ago when the movement control order (MCO) prevented Muslims from celebrating it with their families in their hometowns.

“The reopening of the country’s border on April 1 allowed the people, particularly Muslims to make the ‘balik kampung’ trip and celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with their families.

“I am sure many are excited to be going back to their villages,” Hajiji said in his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message on Monday.

“Nonetheless, we also realized that the Covid-19 situation in our country and for that matter, the whole world has yet fully recovered.

“Even though Sabah’s new cases are on a downward trend, it is also imperative that we continue to adhere to the SOPs.

“I pray that our frontliners and security forces who are on duty will be able to celebrate Aidilfitri comfortably and to always be safe,” he said.

Hajiji thanked the people of Sabah for supporting all the government’s efforts to curb Covid-19 as well as the Sabah Maju Jaya roadmap in order to restore the state’s economy.

“I hope all of us will continue to nurture our unity spirit and harmonious relationship,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hajiji performed the Sunat Aidilfitri prayers at the State Mosque here with more than 10,000 congregants on the first day of Syawal.

Hajiji, who is also Sabah Finance Minister, arrived at the mosque at around 7.08am with his spouse, Datin Seri Panglima Hajah Julia Salag.

He was accompanied by Special Tasks Minister Datuk Haji Mohd Arifin Haji Mohd Arif, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim, Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya and State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong.