‘Don’t let students become victims of bullying’

TAWAU (May 3): School students in this district should be given full attention as they are the human capital and pillar of the country in the future.

Former deputy president of the Tawau Municipal Council, Koh Kian Leong, said educators should look after all the students under their care.

“We do not want school children, especially the poor ones, becoming victims of bullying and ridiculed which can make them lose focus on their studies and their self-confidence.

“Give all school pupils confidence and encouragement so that they will be resilient in the face of various challenges in the future,” he said at a ceremony to present assistance to the students of Sekolah Rendah Kebangsaan Jenis Cina from selected poor families here on Sunday.

Koh, who is also the chairman of the Bantuan Kasih Nikmat Council, added all students, especially in year six, should not be afraid of being bullied because they are poor.

“There is no need to be afraid and retreat for being bullied. They have to overcome it so that they can step forward boldly.

“Don’t be shy about being laughed at by people, because it can be an impetus to try and prove you can succeed,” he said.

According to him, change all negative attitudes and be a person who can fight in life for the future.

“Many of the rich today are from poor families, but they strived to achieve success.

“Therefore, students who are left behind at the starting point should be worried because life is like a marathon. As long as you strive, there will be success,” he said.

Koh also said that it is never too old to learn just like the phrase “live until old, study until old”.

“I hope that all the students who are there today will be successful one day and be able to serve their parents, hometown and beloved country.

“If you succeed in the future, it is hoped that you will be able to repay the services of the school and help other poor pupils so that they will also succeed,” he said.

Earlier, the Bantuan Kasih Nikmat Council presented assistance to students of seven schools in the district.

Also present were Sri Tanjung State Assemblyman Justin Wong Yung Bin, former Sri Tanjung community development leader Koo Hung Eow, Warisan Wirawati Tawau Division head Adena Abraham Tajan and Wira Tawau vice head Romi Maulana.