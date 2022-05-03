Driver crashes car into front gate of Sibu semi-detached house

SIBU (May 3): A driver somehow managed to lose control of her car, causing it to crash into the front gate of a semi-detached house at Jalan Deshon here.

In the incident at around 9am yesterday, the woman managed to escape uninjured.

It is understood that she was driving alone from Jalan Deshon towards Sibu town before the accident occurred.

When she was nearing Lorong 4, Jalan Deshon, she somehow lost control of her vehicle, causing it to cross over to the opposite lane.

The rear of the car then somehow crashed into the front gate of the house where the vehicle finally came to a stop.

The impact of the crash knocked down the house’s wooden gate, part of its fence, as well as some of the homeowner’s plants.