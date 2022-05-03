Fashion show features first group of Supermodel Borneo 2022 contestants

KUCHING (May 3): It was a fabulous traditional-meets-modern mix at a fashion show staged at CityONE Kuching last weekend, which featured the first-batch contestants of Supermodel Borneo 2022.

Set in three segments, the event had all 18 models showcasing the contemporary batik-songket pieces from Daliey Fadzly Collection and Boan Couture, personal sportswear and also the exclusive range of Baba Nyonya-inspired ready-to-wear collection by Supermodel Borneo organising chairlady Dr Deborah Dawson Chong.

According to Chong, the first group of models was selected from the early-bird audition held on March 27, also at CityONE.

“The next audition will be in Bintulu this Mat 7 and 8, taking place at the Promenade Hotel from 10am to 7pm on each day.

“This will be followed by Kuching final audition on May 15 at Studio8, The Hills Kuching, running from 10am till 4pm.

“Registration fee is RM100 per person,” she said when met prior to runway kick-off.

Chong said Supermodel Borneo aimed to unearth raw modelling talents from the region from a diverse range of categories.

“It’s no longer the typical type of modelling. We embrace all categories – be they runway, petite, plus-size or hijab.

“What we, at Supermodel Borneo, do is to enhance their potential further,” she added.

The grand finale of Supermodel Borneo 2022 will be staged this July 30 at CityONE Kuching.

For more information about the pageant, go to https://www.facebook.com/supermodel.borneo.