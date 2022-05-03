Job scam victim in Kuching shares story to prevent others from falling prey to scams

KUCHING (May 3): A job scam victim here recounted what happened to her early this year in the hopes of seeing her story serve as a reminder for others not to fall prey to such scammers.

Identified as Lai, the victim was detained for over a month on the charge of illegal entry into Thailand by the authorities there.

She shared her story with state Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who helped secure her return to the state, during a recent meeting at the latter’s legal firm here.

“Last week, I helped secure the return of Miss Lai from the detention of Thai authorities and on Sunday, she came to my office with her mother to express her gratitude for the help rendered,” Chong said in a statement yesterday.

Chong, who is Padungan assemblyman and Stampin MP, said Lai was promised a high-paying job in Bangkok, Thailand in January this year.

He said Lai then travelled to Kuala Lumpur to meet up with an agent and after that was brought illegally by land through the Malaysia-Thailand border to Bangkok.

Upon reaching Bangkok, she was driven to another rural town near the Cambodia border, he said.

“It was then she realised something was amiss about the whole situation. She then secretly escaped from the agent and returned to Bangkok.

“The Thai authorities arrested her and she was detained on the charge of illegal entry into Thailand,” said Chong.

He said Lai was detained for more than a month.

He added Lai’s mother was extremely worried about the safety of her daughter and she went around seeking help but to no avail.

“Finally, in late April, she approached me for help. I wrote and called up the Malaysian Consulate office in Songkhla, Thailand and within a week, she was back in Kuching.”

On Labour Day, Lai and her mother dropped by Chong’s legal firm to extend their gratitude and share her experience of the scam and the close shave.

“Had she not successfully escaped from the ‘agent’, she dreads to imagine what will become of her now.

“She hopes by sharing her dreadful experience, she can forewarn many others to not to fall for the scam of foreign high-paying jobs. As for now, she is most glad that she is back with her family,” he said.

Chong advised: “Those seeking for jobs in a foreign country should be very careful about job scams.”