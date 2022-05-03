Kuching police set up special Ops Selamat team for Raya

KUCHING (May 3): The Kuching district police headquarters has set up a special team to carry out raids and arrests throughout the 18th Ops Selamat campaign during this Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

According to Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, the team comprises two senior officers and 14 personnel of various ranks.

He said the team will carry out investigations based on intelligence gathered.

“The concept of this team is to visit a specific location and carry out surprise and random investigations on suspicious individuals.

“These locations the team will visit are crowded places like banks, parking areas, government and private offices,” said Mohd Azman at a press conference after attending a Raya event with frontline police personnel at the Kuching district police headquarters at Jalan Tun Salahuddin yesterday.

Mohd Azman added that 78 personnel and officers from the Kuching district police headquarters have taken part in this Ops Selamat that started from April 29 to May 5.

“The 18th Ops Selamat focuses on the federal, state and city roads, particularly at 25 locations prone to accidents,” he said.

Among the three accident-prone roads in Kuching are Jalan Expressway Kuching-Samarahan, Jalan Datuk Tawi Sli-Tun Ahmad Zaidi Edruce and Jalan Stutong Baru.

“The purpose of the operation is to reduce the rate of accidents and create a safe environment for road users by carrying out patrols at congested and accident-prone roads,” he said.

Throughout the campaign, Mohd Azman said there have been 51 road accident cases recorded and no fatal cases reported so far.