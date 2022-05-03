Lowest cases in Sabah since start of Covid-19 pandemic

KOTA KINABALU (May 3): Sabah registered one of the lowest Covid-19 daily cases since the start of pandemic with just 12 new infections on Tuesday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said although the numbers are low in the past few days, cases predicted to rise after the HarinRaya and Kaamatan festivities.

“The situation remained stable and under control in Sabah with 12 new infections, down two cases from yesterday.

“No new infections were reported in 22 of the 27 districts in Sabah over the past 24 hours. Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of new infections with six cases followed by Putatan two cases, Tenom two, Semporna one and Tawau one case.

“Malaysia’s Director General of Health said yesterday that the number of new cases is expected to increase after the Aidil Fitri celebrations. We also predict the same trend will happen in Sabah, let alone the state also celebrates the Kaamatan festival throughout the month of May,” he said in a statement.

Masidi added research data in recent months showed that the majority of new cases in Sabah were due to sporadic infections.

For this reason, the state government strongly recommends that people continue to use face masks when in public such as at celebrations and festivals.

On May 3, 11 of the 12 new cases were in Category 1 and Category 2. There was one case in Category 4.