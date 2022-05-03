Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases dip further on second day of Aidilfitri

KUALA LUMPUR (May 3): The Health Ministry saw new Covid-19 infections slide to 1,348 today compared to 1,503 cases on the first day of Hari Raya Puasa yesterday.

This would be two days in a row that new cases have been below the 2,000 mark since April 13 last year.

Presently, the cumulative number of Covid-19 stands at 4,413,847 since the virus reached Malaysia in 2020.

However, the ministry saw a slight uptick in Covid-19 deaths.

Five people died of the coronavirus compared to the three fatalities recorded yesterday. The latest number included one who was brought-in-dead to the hospital.

To date, the coronavirus has claimed 35,555 lives in Malaysia since the pandemic began.

The ministry recorded 6,074 recoveries in the past 24 hours, raising the overall number of discharges to 4,378,864.

The ministry also reported 36,440 active Covid-19 cases where 97.3 per cent are currently undergoing home quarantine and five at quarantine centres.

In comparison, 930 people had to be hospitalised.

Those who were warded in intensive care totalled 22 patients.

And those needing ventilators totalled 44 people. — Malay Mail