Motorcyclist remanded in Miri for carrying meat cleaver, saw under seat

MIRI (May 3): The Magistrates’ Court here yesterday remanded a man for three days for allegedly concealing a meat cleaver and saw under the seat of his motorcycle.

The remand order was granted under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code to enable the police to conduct a detailed investigation of the case.

When contacted, Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu confirmed the 53-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday night.

In the incident around 11pm, a police team conducting Op Aidilfitri detained the man at the Permyjaya Commercial Center area here for inspection after he was found to be behaving suspiciously.

“The suspect had failed to produce his identity card during inspection.

“Meanwhile, further inspection carried out on his motorcycle found a meat cleaver hidden under the seat of his motorcycle as well as a wood cutting saw,” Alexson said.

He said both the cleaver and saw were confiscated as case items.

The suspect was later taken to the Miri Central police station for further action.

Alexson added the case is being investigated under Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.